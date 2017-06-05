Sign of the Times: Have You Visited the Macaulay Culkin Theater?

The old Denver Municipal Auditorium , which opened in time to host the 1908 Democratic National Convention, was gutted and transformed a dozen years ago into the Ellie Caulkins Opera House , named after one of Denver's major philanthropists, who gave $7 million toward the $92 million project. Since then, the 2,225-seat venue and other spaces inside the building have hosted events large and small, including graduations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.