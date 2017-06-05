Sheila E. on political album, Prince and performing
In this June 26, 2016 file photo, Sheila E. poses in the press room at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Sheila E. is keep busying these days by recording two albums, working on a documentary and performing shows around the country, including a performance Monday, June 12, 2017 at The Apollo Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|17 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|17 hr
|cliche black stan...
|1
|What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F...
|Fri
|Reality Speaks
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Fri
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jun 6
|Quon
|1,659
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|64
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC