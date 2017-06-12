Shakespearean actors across the US are receiving death threats over...
According to the Boston Globe , theater companies across the country that perform Shakespeare are getting death threats over a New York Public Theater play in Central Park that depicts the death of Ceasar - but who looks like President Donald Trump. The senders of these death threats are "outraged over the Public Theater's controversial staging" of Shakespeare's "Caesar" that features the infamous stabbing scene with a character inspired by Trump - but they appear to have gotten the locations a little off.
