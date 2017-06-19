Shakespeare theater children's camps hosting productions
The Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre is presenting shortened versions of the plays "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Macbeth" by William Shakespeare, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Wed
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11)
|Jun 15
|Hetero Dude
|13
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ...
|Jun 13
|totallydisgusted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC