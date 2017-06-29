Schulte Roth & Zabel Presents a New Co-Production Between Theater of War Productions and the Forum on Law, Culture & Society The Premiere of: Theater of Law Leading law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel presented the premiere of Theater of Law , a new co-production between Theater of War Productions and the Forum on Law, Culture & Society . The event featured Emmy Award-winning actor Reg E. Cathey , Tony Award-nominated actress Kathryn Erbe , Tony Award-nominated actor Zach Grenier and Obie Award-winning actress Ana Reeder .

