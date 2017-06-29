Schulte Roth & Zabel Presents a New C...

Schulte Roth & Zabel Presents a New Co-Production Between Theater of...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Schulte Roth & Zabel Presents a New Co-Production Between Theater of War Productions and the Forum on Law, Culture & Society The Premiere of: Theater of Law Leading law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel presented the premiere of Theater of Law , a new co-production between Theater of War Productions and the Forum on Law, Culture & Society . The event featured Emmy Award-winning actor Reg E. Cathey , Tony Award-nominated actress Kathryn Erbe , Tony Award-nominated actor Zach Grenier and Obie Award-winning actress Ana Reeder .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV and films turning to young girls for its new... Thu Paul 1
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Wed Lawrence Wolf 21
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Jun 25 Louise_1 1
News Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi... Jun 25 Defeat maxine War... 2
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
News Julius Caesar in our times Jun 21 Trumpette 6
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC