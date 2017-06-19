RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson, Lynda Carter, others getting star on...
The 2018 class for the Hollywood Walk of Fame was announced Thursday, and a number of popular stars are set to have ceremonies. TV stars include actors Anthony Anderson and Taraji P. Henson, screenwriter Ryan Murphy, actor Niecy Nash, producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes and actors Eric McCormack and Lynda Carter.
