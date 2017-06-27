Rock Hall of Fame to open 'Power of Rock' exhibit
Rock 'n' roll fans can get a taste of what it's like to be a star inducted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame beginning this weekend. The museum is opening an exhibit called "Power of Rock," featuring film clips, laser lights, concert smoke, under-seat speakers and recorded stories by Hall of Fame inductees, including former Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes.
