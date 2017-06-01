RLT Expands Age Offerings & Introduce...

RLT Expands Age Offerings & Introduces New Framework For Youth Classes

Yesterday

Starting in the fall, Raleigh Little Theatre will offer a class for 2-4 year olds for the first time along with their parents. The Theatre has also introduced a new framework for parents to figure out which class is right for their child.

Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

