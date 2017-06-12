Report: Bruce Springsteen planning in...

Report: Bruce Springsteen planning intimate eight-week run at Broadway theater this fall

"The Boss on Broadway" has a nice ring to it, doesn't it, Bruce Springsteen fans? The New York Post reveals in an exclusive report the rock legend will be playing an eight-week engagement this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City. A theater source tells the newspaper that Springsteen's Broadway run will likely begin in November and will feature five performances a week.

