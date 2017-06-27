Remy Ma beats Nicki Minaj at BET Awards

Remy Ma has ended rival Nicki Minaj's seven-year winning streak at the 2017 BET Awards, a show highlighted by '90s R&B and groups popular in that decade, as well as five wins for Beyonce. Ma, who was released from prison in 2014, won best female hip hop artist Sunday in Los Angeles, an award Minaj has won since 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.