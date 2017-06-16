Raul Carbonell Jr. to Pay Tribute to Hector Lavoe in Vive Lavoe at Flamingo Theater
Hector Lavoe, one of Puerto Rico's most famous Salsa singers, is reincarnated in Raul Carbonell's body. Singing the famous singer's best songs, Raul Carbonell Jr. brings him back to life in this musical event.
