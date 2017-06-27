Rammstein literally scorched Jones Beach Theater

German industrial heroes Rammstein are on tour now , having just played Montebello Rockfest in Canada before stopping in New York for their only East Coast US show of the tour at Jones Beach last night . Their live show was as insane and over-the-top as ever, with rockets circling the audience and exploding on stage, lighting towers on the sides of the venue and the stage exploding in flames, flamethrowers, explosions, heat, loud, LOUD music, and maniacal fans.

