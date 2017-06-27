Rammstein literally scorched Jones Beach Theater
German industrial heroes Rammstein are on tour now , having just played Montebello Rockfest in Canada before stopping in New York for their only East Coast US show of the tour at Jones Beach last night . Their live show was as insane and over-the-top as ever, with rockets circling the audience and exploding on stage, lighting towers on the sides of the venue and the stage exploding in flames, flamethrowers, explosions, heat, loud, LOUD music, and maniacal fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Sun
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Sun
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 24
|spytheweb
|18
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|34
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC