Rammstein literally scorched Jones Be...

Rammstein literally scorched Jones Beach Theater

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

German industrial heroes Rammstein are on tour now , having just played Montebello Rockfest in Canada before stopping in New York for their only East Coast US show of the tour at Jones Beach last night . Their live show was as insane and over-the-top as ever, with rockets circling the audience and exploding on stage, lighting towers on the sides of the venue and the stage exploding in flames, flamethrowers, explosions, heat, loud, LOUD music, and maniacal fans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Sun Louise_1 1
News Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi... Sun Defeat maxine War... 2
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Jun 24 spytheweb 18
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
News Julius Caesar in our times Jun 21 Trumpette 6
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... Jun 17 Frogface Kate 34
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,249 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC