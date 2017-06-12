Protesters again storm 'Julius Caesar' performance

Protesters again have stormed the stage of a New York production of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar," which depicts a Trump look-alike character being assassinated. Police say 26-year-old Javanni Valle, of Brooklyn, and 28-year-old Salvatore Cipolla, of Oceanside, Long Island, were arrested on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges Sunday evening during the Public Theater production's last performance in Central Park.

