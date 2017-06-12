Protester storms stage during Julius ...

Protester storms stage during Julius Caesar play in NYC

A woman walked on stage during a production of Julius Caesar in Central Park Friday night in protest of the play. Laura Loomer objected to a scene in the play where an actor who is dressed to resemble President Donald Trump is knifed to death.

