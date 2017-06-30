Photo Flash: Superior Donuts Extends at Theater On The Edge
Finishing its first season strong, Theater On The Edge is extending its run of Superior Donuts, by Tracy Letts , through Sunday, July 9th. The comedy-drama stars local comedian Sean Philippe alongside the theater's resident ensemble cast members Allan Whitehead, Marco DiGeorge, and Zack Roundy.
