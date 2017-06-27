Photo Flash: Statements After an Arrest under the Immorality Act Opens 7/21 at Theater Schmeater
Errol Philander, a black African and local principal, has been sneaking into the library at night for secret assignations with a white librarian, Frieda Joubert. We see them one night as they share their hopes and fears until they are discovered by police; Their love is illegal under apartheid and they are arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Sun
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Sun
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 24
|spytheweb
|18
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|34
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC