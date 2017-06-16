Photo Flash: Aladdin and the Magic Lamp Opens at Orlando Shakespeare Theater
Aladdin and the Magic Lamp tells the timeless tale of a boy, a genie, and the power of pursuing your dreams. Based on Middle Eastern folktale The Arabian Nights , a young man named Aladdin seeks advice on how to meet the princess from wise genies, a powerful sultan, and his own mother.
