Patchwork Players introduce kids to live theater with music and laughter

The company of Patchwork Players opened its 2017 summer season with 'Hansel and Gretel.' The cast includes, from left, Scott Sauber as Hansel; Shelbie Mac as Gretel; Greg Stratton as the narrator and their forgetful father; Mike Harkins as Grizella, the wicked witch; Gary Rucker as Felony, the witch's cat; and Allee Peck as Hansel and Gretel's put-upon mother.

