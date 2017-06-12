Ontario securities watchdog bans former mogul Drabinsky
Ontario's securities watchdog says former Broadway theater mogul Garth Drabinsky has been permanently banned from becoming a director or officer of a publicly traded company in Canada's largest province. He and business partner Myron Gottlieb served several years in prison for fraud that resulted in the demise of now-defunct Livent Inc. The company was behind the hits "Phantom of the Opera" and "Ragtime."
