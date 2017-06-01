Ochre House Theater & 2017 Dallas Flamenco Festival to Present Picasso: Matador de Malaga
PICASSO: MATADOR DE MLAGA, written and directed by Matthew Posey, and in collaboration with the acclaimed 2017 Dallas Flamenco Festival, is a journey into the rich mind of Pablo Picasso, one of the 20th century's most iconic and famous painters. With a mind filled with Saints, Monsters and Lovers, Picasso was driven to express his unique view of the world into a new form and style of painting that changed the face of art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|60
|Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|May 24
|HOV lanes 4 cash ...
|1
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|May 22
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC