Oakland Community Theater opens with "B Mine Forever" on June 16 as summer melodrama
Dance hall girls will dance in the musical olio during the intermission with dancers played by Erica Mills , Karissa Mills with the villain Karina Mills. The three mine owners in this summer's melodrama, "B Mine Forever."
