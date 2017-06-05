Newly reopened Theater in Kilgore part of restoration
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photo, restored lighting on the Texan is illuminated on the 73 year old theater's facade in downtown Kilgore, Texas. Ex-Kilgore Mayor Mickey Smith said he was 6-years-old when he saw his first motion picture stars at the Texan Theater in 1949.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|17 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|17 hr
|cliche black stan...
|1
|What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F...
|Fri
|Reality Speaks
|2
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Fri
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jun 6
|Quon
|1,659
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|64
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC