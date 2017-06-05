Newly reopened Theater in Kilgore par...

Newly reopened Theater in Kilgore part of restoration

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photo, restored lighting on the Texan is illuminated on the 73 year old theater's facade in downtown Kilgore, Texas. Ex-Kilgore Mayor Mickey Smith said he was 6-years-old when he saw his first motion picture stars at the Texan Theater in 1949.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... 17 hr weaponX 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... 17 hr cliche black stan... 1
News What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F... Fri Reality Speaks 2
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Fri ABMESSINA1947 1
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Jun 7 Tad Askew 4
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Jun 6 Quon 1,659
News 'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 64
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC