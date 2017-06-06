New National WWII Museum exhibit looks at fight on homefront

A rusted fragment of the battleship USS Arizona sunk at Pearl Harbor, a woman's munitions plant uniform and ration books all tell the complex story of life on the homefront in a new exhibit at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. "Salute to the Home Front," which opens Saturday, explores the bitter fight about entering the war, racial and gender prejudice, and the development of the atomic bomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.