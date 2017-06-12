Netflix theater debate hits S. Korea as 'Okja' boycott looms
Director Bong Joon-Ho attends a promotional event for his latest film "Okja" in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The film will be released in South Korea on June 29. .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|3 hr
|Truth of the Matt...
|2
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|23 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ...
|Tue
|totallydisgusted
|1
|US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war...
|Mon
|twist
|2
|CPCC Summer Theatre to Perform James and the Gi...
|Mon
|kid
|1
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC