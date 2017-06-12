Native Americans walk out of musical depicting stereotypes
The University of Wyoming is warning audiences about offensive material in a traveling musical after Native American high school students walked out of a performance of "The Fantasticks." The walkout happened Thursday during intermission, The Laramie Boomerang reported.
