Native Americans walk out of musical depicting stereotypes

The University of Wyoming is warning audiences about offensive material in a traveling musical after Native American high school students walked out of a performance of "The Fantasticks." The walkout happened Thursday during intermission, The Laramie Boomerang reported.

