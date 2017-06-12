Natalia Lafourcade Plays the Olympia Theater, But Her Heart Is Home in Veracruz
Back in in 2015, Mexican singer-songwriter, Natalia Lafourcade's sixth studio album, Hasta la Raiz , took five Latin Grammys, more than anyone else. "They are at home in the studio," she says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|1 hr
|Dippy do wah
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|5 hr
|Truth
|3
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Tue
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ...
|Tue
|totallydisgusted
|1
|US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war...
|Jun 12
|twist
|2
|CPCC Summer Theatre to Perform James and the Gi...
|Jun 12
|kid
|1
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC