Molly Pope is Second to Nun at Zeiders American Dream Theater

Zeiders American Dream Theater in Town Center, under the leadership of Artistic Director Bart Kuebler and Executive Director Terry Flint, is pleased to present the world premiere new musical, Second To Nun, written by Broadway songwriter Michael Cooper and award-winning librettist Anton Dudley . Celebrated New York City cabaret artist Molly Pope will portray Canadian saint Marguerite Bourgeoys, hijacking Zeiders American Dream Theater to relive her death-defying journey to bring women to New France.

