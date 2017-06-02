Molly Pope is Second to Nun at Zeiders American Dream Theater
Zeiders American Dream Theater in Town Center, under the leadership of Artistic Director Bart Kuebler and Executive Director Terry Flint, is pleased to present the world premiere new musical, Second To Nun, written by Broadway songwriter Michael Cooper and award-winning librettist Anton Dudley . Celebrated New York City cabaret artist Molly Pope will portray Canadian saint Marguerite Bourgeoys, hijacking Zeiders American Dream Theater to relive her death-defying journey to bring women to New France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|60
|Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|May 24
|HOV lanes 4 cash ...
|1
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|May 22
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC