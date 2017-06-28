Michael Moore donates $10,000 to Shak...

Michael Moore donates $10,000 to Shakespeare in the Park

WISH-TV Indianapolis

Filmmaker Michael Moore, who is making his Broadway debut this summer in a solo show, says he will donate $10,000 to New York City's Shakespeare in the Park after it lost funding from sponsors due to its controversial "Julius Caesar" production. Moore says he's donating the money - his advance pay for the show "The Terms of My Surrender" - to the Public Theater program after corporate sponsors Bank of America and Delta pulled their sponsorship of "Julius Caesar."

Chicago, IL

