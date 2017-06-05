Meet the man with a hand in 'Hamilton...

Meet the man with a hand in 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this May 3, 2017 file photo, Alex Lacamoire participates in the 2017 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press day at the Sofitel New York hotel in New York. Lacamoire is the music supervisor and orchestrator for the Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) 21 hr Quon 1,659
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Mon Silk_the_Absent1 3
News 'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ... Mon AmerPie Gorilla 64
News Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex... May 26 Keyanna 1
News Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc... May 22 Charlize 1
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity May 18 silly rabbit 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC