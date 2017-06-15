Magic, Real-Life Inspiration and Funk...

Magic, Real-Life Inspiration and Funk to Take the Stage at New Victory Theater This Season

The New Victory Theater announces its 22nd season as New York's premier performing arts venue entirely devoted to kids and families. From October 13, 2017 through June 17, 2018, The New Victory Theater will feature seven American companies amongst its 15 productions from around the globe, including three world premieres and five U.S. premieres.

Chicago, IL

