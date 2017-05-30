Liverpool throws big 'Pepper' party

Read more: Bangkok Post

LIVERPOOL: It was 50 years ago today that Sgt Pepper taught the band to play. The band is long gone, but the music of The Beatles still reverberates -- and nowhere more loudly than in Liverpool, where the golden anniversary of Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is the spark for a citywide festival.

