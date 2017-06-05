Liberty Theatre opens an academy for at-risk young males
The Robert Lamar Anderson Academy of Excellence: Arts Immersion Program will serve about 60 black and Hispanic at-risk males entering eighth grade, according to a news release issued by the organization. It will provide an art-based program to include fine and performing arts training, individualized academic support, male mentoring, counseling, leadership training and ongoing exposure to cultural activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|3 hr
|Silk_the_Absent1
|3
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|15 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|64
|Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|1
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|May 22
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
|Streep as Clinton? Tribute gets people talking (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC