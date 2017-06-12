La Miradaa s a Man of La Manchaa revival is as emotionally potent as ever
Knight errant Don Quixote de la Mancha sets out on his quest to right all wrongs, accompanied by his loyal squire, Sancho Panza in “Man of La Mancha.” When: Through June 25. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. “Man of La Mancha” sparked interest in author Miguel de Cervantes' fabled character Don Quixote while giving birth to the immortal song “The Impossible Dream.” The 1965 musical originally starred Rex Harrison in the triple roles of Cervantes, Quixote and elderly squire Alonso Quijano - but the musical demands of Mitch Leigh's score proved too heavy for the British star.
