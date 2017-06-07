Korea's Biggest Theater Chain Boycotts Netflix's 'Okja'
Movie theater chain CGV on Tuesday decided to deny screen space to "Okja," which is directed by Bong Joon-ho and produced by Netflix. CGV on Friday said Netflix's insistence on releasing the co-production simultaneously both in theaters and online "will disturb the entire distribution system in Korea."
