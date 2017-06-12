Kidz Bop Kids Live Tour' hits Toyota ...

Kidz Bop Kids Live Tour' hits Toyota Oakdale Theatre

The KIDZ BOP Kids Live Tour comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Saturday, June 24. Performers are Ahnya, 12, left, Cooper, 13, Juliana, 12, Freddy, 12, Isaiah, 11, and Sierra, 12. The KIDZ BOP Kids Live Tour comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Saturday, June 24. Performers are Ahnya, 12, left, Cooper, 13, Juliana, 12, Freddy, 12, Isaiah, 11, and Sierra, 12. Kid-friendly versions of today's biggest hits will be performed when the "KIDZ BOP Kids Live Tour" comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Saturday, June 24. Six performers will be featured, ranging in age from 11 to 13. The singers are hitting more than 50 cities, performing hits from their newest album, "KIDZ BOP 34." The youngest member, Isaiah, who recently turned 11, spoke about his involvement in the tour in an email interview.

