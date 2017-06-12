Kidz Bop Kids Live Tour' hits Toyota Oakdale Theatre
The KIDZ BOP Kids Live Tour comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Saturday, June 24. Performers are Ahnya, 12, left, Cooper, 13, Juliana, 12, Freddy, 12, Isaiah, 11, and Sierra, 12. The KIDZ BOP Kids Live Tour comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Saturday, June 24. Performers are Ahnya, 12, left, Cooper, 13, Juliana, 12, Freddy, 12, Isaiah, 11, and Sierra, 12. Kid-friendly versions of today's biggest hits will be performed when the "KIDZ BOP Kids Live Tour" comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Saturday, June 24. Six performers will be featured, ranging in age from 11 to 13. The singers are hitting more than 50 cities, performing hits from their newest album, "KIDZ BOP 34." The youngest member, Isaiah, who recently turned 11, spoke about his involvement in the tour in an email interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|23 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11)
|Jun 15
|Hetero Dude
|13
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ...
|Jun 13
|totallydisgusted
|1
|US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war...
|Jun 12
|twist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC