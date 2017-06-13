Just Announced: Ani DiFranco will pla...

Just Announced: Ani DiFranco will play The Keswick Theater in October

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Powerful folk songstress Ani DiFranco is coming back to town, people. And after her commanding performance at NonCOMM, we're pretty stoked for her return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... 12 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ... 19 hr totallydisgusted 1
News US Holocaust Museum seeks funds to preserve war... Mon twist 2
News CPCC Summer Theatre to Perform James and the Gi... Mon kid 1
News Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d... Jun 9 weaponX 1
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 9 cliche black stan... 1
News What you need to know about the Columbus Arts F... Jun 9 Reality Speaks 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC