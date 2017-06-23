Johnny Depp asks "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"
Johnny Depp was Glastonbury Festival's inaugural guest at its new Cineramageddon drive-in movie theater in Britain Thursday night, and he certainly gave the place a memorable launch. While introducing a screening of his 2004 movie "The Libertine," he made inflammatory statements about President Donald Trump.
