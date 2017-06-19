Japan marks 75 years of Vatican ties with Noh theater show
Japanese actor Kazufusa Hosho, impersonating Okina, performs during a traditional Noh theater representation, on the occasion of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Japan, in Rome's Palazzo della Cancelleria, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|8 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|18
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Fri
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro...
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11)
|Jun 15
|Hetero Dude
|13
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC