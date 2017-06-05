Israel's in love with its homegrown Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
This Wednesday, June 6, 2017 photo, taken with a long exposure, shows a billboard promoting the film, Wonder Woman, in Tel Aviv, Israel. For a country that takes pride in even the smallest successes of its international celebrities, the debut of Wonder Woman has sparked an Israeli lovefest for homegrown hero Gal Gadot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|14 hr
|Tad Askew
|4
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Quon
|1,659
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|64
|Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|1
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|May 22
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC