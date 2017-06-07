Israela s in love with its homegrown Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
For a country that takes pride in even the smallest successes of its international celebrities, the debut of Wonder Woman has sparked an Israeli lovefest for homegrown hero Gal Gadot. A huge billboard overlooking Tel Aviv's main highway is tagged with a provincial "we love you" greeting, her Hebrew-accented appearances in the international media are reported upon daily and throngs of fans cheer wildly upon seeing her on the big screen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|14 hr
|Tad Askew
|4
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Quon
|1,659
|'Climate change musical' is cited as tax waste ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|64
|Which Chicago-shot TV shows are coming back nex...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|1
|Jesse Boleyn Announces Orcas Island Summer Conc...
|May 22
|Charlize
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|May 18
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC