Israela s in love with its homegrown Wonder Woman Gal Gadot

For a country that takes pride in even the smallest successes of its international celebrities, the debut of Wonder Woman has sparked an Israeli lovefest for homegrown hero Gal Gadot. A huge billboard overlooking Tel Aviv's main highway is tagged with a provincial "we love you" greeting, her Hebrew-accented appearances in the international media are reported upon daily and throngs of fans cheer wildly upon seeing her on the big screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.