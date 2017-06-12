In Miami, Trump toughens Obama Cuba policy a like I promiseda

On Friday, President Trump loved them back, enacting a tougher policy toward Cuba as he basked in celebratory cheers that recalled his campaign rallies. Casting it as a "great day" for the people of the communist island of Cuba, Trump powered into Miami and announced a sweeping change in diplomatic relations intended to rebuke his predecessor's executive changes and spur commerce and personal freedoms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.