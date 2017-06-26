Hundreds of artists come to Bucharest...

Hundreds of artists come to Bucharest street theater festival

The Bucharest International Street Theater Festival B-Fit in the Street! takes place this year on every weekend between July 1 and July 30. Hundreds of artists and over 40 shows coming from France, Colombia, Italy, Germany, Holland, Austria, Spain and Romania will entertain the public at this ninth edition of the event. The performances will take place in the George Enescu Square, the Revolutiei Square, the Kretulescu Park, Calea Victoriei, the Odeon Square, the University Square, the Constitution Square, the Unirii Park, the Unirii Boulevard and the Old Town.

Chicago, IL

