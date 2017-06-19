Homeless man charged for drawing swas...

Homeless man charged for drawing swastika on theater entrance...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Accompanied by a police officer, Crime Scene Investigator Ed Rondano, right, carries an evidence bag of fecal matter from the scene where anti-Semitic graffiti was found on the windows of Rich Forum in Stamford, Conn. Monday, June 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Julius Caesar in our times Wed Trumpette 6
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... Jun 17 Frogface Kate 34
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) Jun 15 Hetero Dude 13
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump ... Jun 13 totallydisgusted 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC