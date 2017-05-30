Herea s how big the Hollywood Fringe Festival has gotten this year

Ellyn Daniels makes her debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival with her one woman stand-up show, “Emotional Terrorism.” Courtesy of Ellyn Daniels​ Beginning Thursday, audiences can catch 375 productions that range from comedy and ensemble theater to nontraditional immersive performances at more than 30 venues in a single square mile of Hollywood through June 25. “We've seen some growth over time but we just rocketed this year,” says Ben Hill, the founder and director of the Hollywood Fringe now embarking on its eighth installment with more than 2,000 performances. Hollywood Fringe is not curated and there are no headliners.

