Herbie Hancock to perform at the Orpheum Theater Oct. 15

Returning to New Orleans for the first time after a compelling duet with Wayne Shorter at the 2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, jazz artist and composer Herbie Hancock will headline the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 15. Marking 55 years since his 1962 Blue Note debut, Hancock in 2017 continues to find new and interesting paths along his 60-year career, from his time with the Miles Davis Quintet to his landmark fusion and experimental riffs and mainstream breakthrough with Future Shock to recent work with NASA and producer Flying Lotus He was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 and currently is working on a new studio album with his new band.

