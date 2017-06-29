Grateful Dead 'Meet-Up At the Movies' Returns to Movie Theaters Nationwide 8/1
For the seventh year in a row, beloved American rock group Grateful Dead returns to the big screen for its highly-anticipated annual event, " Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies 2017 ." The Meet Up features the Grateful Dead in concert, performing to a sell-out crowd of 40,000-plus fans in Washington, D.C. The one-night-only event is scheduled for August 1, which would have been Garcia's 75th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Thu
|Paul
|1
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Wed
|Lawrence Wolf
|21
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Jun 25
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC