Grateful Dead 'Meet-Up At the Movies' Returns to Movie Theaters Nationwide 8/1

For the seventh year in a row, beloved American rock group Grateful Dead returns to the big screen for its highly-anticipated annual event, " Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies 2017 ." The Meet Up features the Grateful Dead in concert, performing to a sell-out crowd of 40,000-plus fans in Washington, D.C. The one-night-only event is scheduled for August 1, which would have been Garcia's 75th birthday.

