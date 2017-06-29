Grateful Dead 'Meet-Up At the Movies'...

Grateful Dead 'Meet-Up At the Movies' Returns to Movie Theaters Nationwide 8/1

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

For the seventh year in a row, beloved American rock group Grateful Dead returns to the big screen for its highly-anticipated annual event, " Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies 2017 ." The Meet Up features the Grateful Dead in concert, performing to a sell-out crowd of 40,000-plus fans in Washington, D.C. The one-night-only event is scheduled for August 1, which would have been Garcia's 75th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV and films turning to young girls for its new... Thu Paul 1
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Wed Lawrence Wolf 21
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Jun 25 Louise_1 1
News Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi... Jun 25 Defeat maxine War... 2
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
News Julius Caesar in our times Jun 21 Trumpette 6
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC