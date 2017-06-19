'Godspell' opens June 30 at Reitz Theater
Godspell opens at the Paul G. Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources Inc. in DuBois on June 30 with shows on July 1, 6, 7, 8 at 7:30 p.m. and on July 2 at 2 p.m. Godspell opens at the Paul G. Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources Inc. in DuBois on June 30 with shows on July 1, 6, 7, 8 at 7:30 p.m. and on July 2 at 2 p.m. DUBOIS - The sounds of gospel, rock, and soul can all be heard coming from what was once a church at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in DuBois. The show is Godspell.
