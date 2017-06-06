Globe Theater debuts 2017 season
Rome, June 6 - The Silvano Toti Globe Theater in the heart of Rome's Villa Borghese will open its four-month-long season on June 22 with performances and special events, its artistic director and actor Gigi Proietti has announced. The only Elizabethan theater in Italy will debut seven performances and three special projects, with matinees and seminars at competitive prices to reflect on the poetic genius of William Shakespeare.
