Get ready for a fight in these productions by Theater Alliance, Flying V
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Theater Alliance and Flying V Theatre are fighting the good fight - both staging unusual and highly satisfying productions in which physical combat is a central theme. The more substantial of the two offerings is Theater Alliance's "Still Life With Rocket," a gripping portrait of a damaged family coming to terms with past mistakes.
