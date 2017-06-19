Ganim's big economic developments sho...

Ganim's big economic developments short on transparency

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Mayor Joe Ganim has launched an aggressive effort to keep a campaign promise and rehabilitate the historic theaters at the northern gateway to downtown. The City of Bridgeport announced that Exact Capital Group has been selected as the developer for a massive redevelopment project centered around the old Poli Theaters on Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... 9 hr Art 1
News Julius Caesar in our times Jun 21 Trumpette 6
News Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... Jun 17 Frogface Kate 34
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) Jun 15 Hetero Dude 13
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC